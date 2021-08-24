BitZ Token (BZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.30 Million

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, BitZ Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitZ Token coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. BitZ Token has a total market capitalization of $24.43 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00794891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00099247 BTC.

About BitZ Token

BitZ Token (CRYPTO:BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitZ Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitZ Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitZ Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

