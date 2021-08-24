V-ID Market Capitalization Achieves $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054634 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014668 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00048833 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00790564 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00098793 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars.
