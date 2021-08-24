BlitzPredict (XBP) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031256 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

