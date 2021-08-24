Peak Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $654.93. 20,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,465. The company has a market cap of $312.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $607.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $658.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

