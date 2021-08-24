Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thermon Group (THR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE: THR) recently:

8/20/2021 – Thermon Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

8/19/2021 – Thermon Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Thermon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2021 – Thermon Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE THR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $559.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

