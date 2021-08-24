Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $93.85. 303,749 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

