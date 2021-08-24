Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,276 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.21.

