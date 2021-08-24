1ST Source Bank Sells 199 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

