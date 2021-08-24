Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 4.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,596,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.