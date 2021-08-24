Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 267,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

