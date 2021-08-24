Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 98,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,641. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.