Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,755,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,212,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 88,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

