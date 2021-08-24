TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.28

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $34,886.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00794255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00099204 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

