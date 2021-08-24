Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.