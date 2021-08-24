Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stock Position Lowered by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.