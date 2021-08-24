Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.11

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.11 and last traded at $209.36, with a volume of 4587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.92.

Several research firms have commented on DDS. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.44.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

