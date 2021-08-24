Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 536,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.