Savant Capital LLC Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $101.91. 2,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,530. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

