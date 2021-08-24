Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.9% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.16. 1,104,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,245,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $373.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

