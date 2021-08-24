Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,313 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.80. 200,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

