Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.68. 62,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

