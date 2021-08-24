Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. 26,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.09, a P/E/G ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $199,642,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 421.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,355,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

