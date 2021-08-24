Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%.

AQB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 6,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,145. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

