KoHo Chain (KHC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One KoHo Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $1.79 million and $11,332.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00124007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00154761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.46 or 1.00074814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00985383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.54 or 0.06555589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

