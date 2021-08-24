Terracoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $204.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $605,201.14 and $204.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $637.24 or 0.01328074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00338302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00157376 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

