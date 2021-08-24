$2.15 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

