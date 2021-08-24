Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 412,008 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 316,560 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. 5,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,676. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.