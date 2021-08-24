Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the period.

SPIP stock remained flat at $$31.43 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,244. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32.

