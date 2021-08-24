Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 142,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

