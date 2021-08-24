Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 1,520 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.15. The stock had a trading volume of 254,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $412.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

