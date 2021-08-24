Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 164,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE WU traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 65,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.