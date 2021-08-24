Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sysco by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after buying an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $2,072,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.39. 52,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

