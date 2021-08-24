Zacks: Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $255.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.10 million and the highest is $264.38 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $905.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.90 million to $914.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.51. 1,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.