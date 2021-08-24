Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

SP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

