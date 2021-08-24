Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $875,179.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $875,179.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.05 or 1.00023341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00986514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.11 or 0.06563031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

