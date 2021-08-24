$0.13 EPS Expected for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnite will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,138 shares of company stock worth $4,832,627 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 131,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,657. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.63 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

