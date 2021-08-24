Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

