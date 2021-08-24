Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 22,320 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.10. 20,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

