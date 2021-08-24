Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $204,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 63,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,984,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $552.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $560.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.