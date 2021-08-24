U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 42,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 261,553 shares.The stock last traded at $74.01 and had previously closed at $72.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USCR. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,125. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

