Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $147.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.30 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $583.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,579. The company has a market capitalization of $666.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.