NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

NPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,885. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

