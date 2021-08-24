Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $27.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,849.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,843.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,650.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

