iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 410,902 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

