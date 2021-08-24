Nwam LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2,210.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,921. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20.

