Nwam LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 40,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 166,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

