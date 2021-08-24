Nwam LLC Sells 745 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 23.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $115.76. 115,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,218. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

