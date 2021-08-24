Analysts Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) PT at €88.55

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.55 ($104.17).

A number of analysts recently commented on KGX shares. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of KGX traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €88.08 ($103.62). 78,072 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €89.98.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

