Strong (STRONG) Price Up 49.8% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $374.18 or 0.00778788 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $51.74 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00123759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,038.92 or 0.99985317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.00982184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.40 or 0.06567459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRONGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.