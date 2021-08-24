Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.07.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 162,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock has a market cap of C$259.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.